CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. 5,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

