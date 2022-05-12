Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 83,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

