Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.
NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
