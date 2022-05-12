Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 390,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,473. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

