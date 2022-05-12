Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,373. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

