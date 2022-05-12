Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,629. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.