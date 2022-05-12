Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.72. 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.89 and a 200 day moving average of $488.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

