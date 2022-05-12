Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.56. 1,430,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,515. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day moving average is $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.