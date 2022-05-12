Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of S&W Seed worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 98,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

