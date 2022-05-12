Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Balchem makes up about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 249,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Balchem by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Balchem by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 115,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

