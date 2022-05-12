Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,263.22. 2,071,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,583.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,743.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,202.27 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.