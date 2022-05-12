Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.55% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 523.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 1,023,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,896. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.