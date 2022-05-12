Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,941,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 989,551 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Remark were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Remark by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MARK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,143. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
