Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.48. 645,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,844. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

