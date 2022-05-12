Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 775 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,142. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.07. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

