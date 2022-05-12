CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $12.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.27. 45,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,867. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $106.73 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

