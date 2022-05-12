Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Releases Earnings Results

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytek Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 756,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,896,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,247,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares worth $1,332,400. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

