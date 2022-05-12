Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 6.4%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.22. 11,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,041,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,286,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

