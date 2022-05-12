Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.15% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 530,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

