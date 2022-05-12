Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CYXT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
