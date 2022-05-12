Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 253,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.55. 2,737,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,416. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.94.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

