Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.30% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

