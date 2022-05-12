DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 351.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

NYSE FICO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.73. 244,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,342. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.54. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

