DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $37.87. 1,431,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

