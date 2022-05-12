DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,482. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.