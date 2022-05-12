DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Gentex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 958,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,961. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

