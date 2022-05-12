DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 496,999 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4,924.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,709 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,966,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

