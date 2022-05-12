DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,427,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,554. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

