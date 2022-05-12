DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,557,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.71. 873,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.