Dean O. Bass Sells 10,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SFNC opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

