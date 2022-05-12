Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 6.7%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 44,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,417,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

