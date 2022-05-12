Deeper Network Trading Down 46.5% Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

