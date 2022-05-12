Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
