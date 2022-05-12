DeFiSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

