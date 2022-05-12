Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.27 ($103.44).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €25.58 ($26.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €24.96 ($26.27) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is €38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.61.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

