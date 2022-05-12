DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

