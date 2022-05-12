Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($90.00) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.02).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 154 ($1.90) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,203 ($64.15). 3,584,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,753. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,783.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,307.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £84.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.74), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,203.30).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

