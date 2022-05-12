Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€305.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($321.05) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €288.71 ($303.90).

FRA:ADS opened at €181.86 ($191.43) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €201.63 and a 200 day moving average of €236.37. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

