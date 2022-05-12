Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NOEJ opened at €24.20 ($25.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($51.96).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

