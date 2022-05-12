Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Hits $76,230.21

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $76,230.21 and $400.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

