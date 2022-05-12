Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dexterra Group traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 49251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

