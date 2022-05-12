DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DRH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 2,569,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.57.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

