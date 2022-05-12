Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Shares of DMS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 55,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.