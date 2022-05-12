disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $69,703.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 37% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $69,703.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,950% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,249 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

