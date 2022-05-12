Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $5.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.23 to $16.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $101.35. 2,010,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.