Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,227. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

