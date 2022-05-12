DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH’s first-quarter 2022 results reflected continued subscriber loss in the Pay-TV and SLING TV businesses, primarily due to stiff competition and cord-cutting. Additionally, increasing programming and content expenses, as well as higher retransmission fees, are hurting profitability. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a concern. However, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Moreover, partnership with the likes of Qualcomm, Aviat, Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware, MATRIXX Software and Crown Castle for its standalone 5G network is a key catalyst. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth in the long haul. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in DISH Network by 57.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 85,822 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $445,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

