Ditto Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Ditto has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00565442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,550.91 or 1.93255360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.56 or 0.06662357 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

