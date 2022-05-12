Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.02

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 56027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 995,249 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 106,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.