DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Raised to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DLO. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77. DLocal has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.