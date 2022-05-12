Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 84,155 shares.The stock last traded at $35.55 and had previously closed at $36.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Get Docebo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.